Vehicle crash with injuries
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to an ORV crash at 10:58 a.m. Monday on Pittard Road south of Conrad Road where two Spring Lake teenagers were injured. The teens, ages 13 and 14 and both girls, were ejected in the rollover and were pinned under the vehicle, according to the report. The pair were freed by emergency services personnel. Both were transported by Life EMS to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. The driver, a 14-year-old Spring Lake girl, was not injured in the crash.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old Manistee man on a charge of domestic violence after responding to an incident at 7:18 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of North White Pine Drive in Meade Township. He was lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 26-year-old Baldwin woman on a charge of retail fraud following an alleged incident after being called at 6:08 p.m. Monday at Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a two-vehicle crash after 2 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. According to the report, a vehicle exiting Wendy’s collided with an eastbound vehicle on the highway.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injuries at 8:10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Jebavy and King drives in Pere Marquette Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to two car-deer crashes without injuries Monday:
• At 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 31 near the Shelby exit in Shelby Township;
• At 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of M-20 and 128th Avenue in Hart Township.