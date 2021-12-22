Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injuries in recent days:
• At 6:02 p.m., Monday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 11 p.m., Tuesday, for a one-vehicle crash on Decker Road east of Peterson Road in Hamlin Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 7:13 p.m., Monday, on U.S. 31 freeway north of Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township;
• At 7:08 a.m., Tuesday, on U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township in Summit Township;
• At 8:42 p.m., Tuesday, on Chauvez Road west of Brye Road on Pere Marquette Township.