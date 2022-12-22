Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes with an injury at 3:27 p.m., Wednesday, on north U.S. 31. The initial crash involved two vehicles on U.S. 31 north of Hoague Road in Free Soil Township, and there were not injuries. A second crash ocrred at 3:37 p.m. on U.S. 31 north of Budde Road in Grant Township where a vehicle stopped for the prior crash was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old Manistee man. The man was transported to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital via Life EMS before being transferred to Munson in Traverse City with a medical condition.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 33-year-old Hesperia man on a warrant at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday on 144th Avenue near Tyler Road in Elbridge Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Ludington man on a warrant Wednesday in the 500 block of North Sherman Street. The time of the arrest and the nature of the warrant were unavailable. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.