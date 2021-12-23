Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 58-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 8:04 a.m., Wednesday, in the 100 block of East Melendy Street with the warrant out of 79th District Court alleging unlawfully driving away a vehicle. Officers are seeking an additional charge of obstructing an officer because police state she allegedly refused to come out of her home after being told she was under arrest. She eventually walked out of her home and submitted to the arrest. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 34-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 4:37 p.m. in the 700 block of North Emily Street with the warrant out of 79th District Court alleging assault and battery. Officers state the man allegedly fled on foot from the residence when they knocked on the door. Officers chased the man to the parking lot of Great Lakes Castings where the man stopped running and submitted to an arrest. he was lodged in the Mason County Jail
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Scottville man on a warrant at 4:31 p.m., Wednesday, for a warrant issued out of Mason County courts for violating his probation. He turned himself into the police department.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 33-year-old Walhalla man for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 11:04 p.m., Wednesday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Benson Road. The victim, a female family member, received minor injuries according to deputies, but she did not seek medical attention. The Walhalla man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 42-year-old Ludington man for larceny after responding to an incident at 8:23 p.m., Wednesday, at the Ludington Laundromat at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township. Witnesses and deputies allege the man tried to take money from a coin-operated game inside the laundromat. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 6:14 p.m., Wednesday, on the U.S. 31 freeway and Pere Marquette Highway overpass in Pere Marquette Township.