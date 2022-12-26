Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of property damage to a pickup truck at 12:19 p.m., Friday, in the 4600 block of West Progress Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to dozens of motorists assists and crashes without injury during the blizzard on Friday and Saturday. Two particular time periods were extremely busy for deputies. Between 4 p.m. and midnight Friday, deputies responded to 14 slide-off crashes or motorist assists. Between midnight and 6 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to six additional slide-off crashes or motorist assists. Deputies also responded to the following:
• At 6:28 a.m., Friday, for a slide-off crash on U.S. 31 freeway and mile marker 162 in Summit Township;
• At 7:27 a.m., Friday, for a vehicle-tree crash on U.S. 31 and Dewey Road in Sherman Township;
• At 1:36 p.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 freeway near the Ludington rest area in Summit Township.
• At 2:26 p.m., Friday, for a slide-off crash at the intersection of First Street and Amber Road in Amber Township;
• At 5:15 a.m., Saturday, for a two-vehicle crash in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 10:47 a.m., Saturday, for a vehicle stuck in roadway at the intersection of State and Elm streets in the City of Scottville.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury on the U.S. 31 freeway near the Pere Marquette Highway off-ramp in Pere Marquette Township.