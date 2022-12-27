Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old Fountain woman for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 3:35 a.m., Monday, in the 2300 block of North Morse Road in Sheridan Township. There were no injuries. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan state Police Hart Post arrested a 30-year-old Hesperia man for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 1:50 p.m., Friday, in the 6400 block of Garfield Road in Greenwood Township. The man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 30-year-old Ludington man for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 3:20 a.m., Saturday, in the 300 block of East Dowland Street. The victim, a 32-year-old Ludington woman, received minor scratches to her mouth, but she declined medical attention at that time. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 43-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 1:57 a.m., Monday, in the 300 block of East Ludington Avenue. The warrant alleges failing to appear in 79th District Court for a show cause hearing. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to single-vehicle crash at 12:07 p.m., Monday, on the U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 4:41 a.m., on Jebavy Drive north of Fisher Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 6:03 p.m., on U.S. 10 west of Stiles Road in Amber Township;
• At 6:25 p.m., on the U.S. 31 freeway south of U.S. 10 in Amber Township.