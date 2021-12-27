Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 60-year-old Ludington man for domestic violence after being called to an incident at 11:36 p.m., Saturday, in the 2200 block of North Sherman Street in Hamlin Township. According to deputies, the victim — a 49-year-old Ludington woman — had facial abrasions but did not seek medical attention. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Free Soil man for domestic violence after being called to an incident at 6:10 p.m., Sunday, in the 4800 block of Cleveland Street in the Village of Fountain. According to deputies, the victim — a 64-year-old Fountain man — was not injured. The Free Soil man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 44-year-old Ludington woman on a pair of warrants after responding to a disturbance at 5:13 p.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Nelson Road and West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Each warrant alleges failure to appear in the court. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Scottville woman on a warrant after responding to a medical emergency at 1:18 p.m., Friday, at the Dollar General Store in the 5500 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The incident was called in as an unresponsive person locked in the bathroom. The warrant alleged possession of synthetic narcotics. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old Branch woman and a 54-year-old Branch man after responding to a disturbance at a residence at 1:14 p.m., Saturday, in the 6900 block of West U.S. 10 in Branch Township. The woman had a warrant alleging a probation violation from Osceola County. The man had a warrant alleging failure to appear in court in Mason County. The pair were lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 35-year-old Manistee man on a warrant following a traffic stop at 2:34 p.m., Friday, on Custer Road near Koenig Road in Free Soil Township. The warrant alleges failure to appear in court. He was lodged in Mason County Jail.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a gas drive-off reported at 12:30 p.m., Friday, from the Murphy Gas Station in the 5500 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The individual allegedly left without paying $64.22 in gas.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 2:18 p.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Wallace Road and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a nine car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 8:21 a.m., Thursday, on Sugar Grove Road west of Tuttle Road in Sherman Township;
• At 5:27 p.m., Thursday, on Free Soil Road west of Campbell Road in Meade Township;
• At 6:14 p.m., Thursday, on Johnson Road west of Amber Road in Amber Township;
• At 8:32 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 west of Darr Road in Custer Township;
• At 5:18 p.m., Friday, on Poplar Road north of Beyer Road in Sherman Township;
• At 5:23 p.m., Friday, on Jebavy Drive north of Fisher Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 5:33 p.m., Friday, on Meyers Road south of Sixth Street in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 5:42 p.m., Friday, on Pere Marquette Highway south of Deren Road in Summit Township;
• At 11 p.m., Sunday, on Sugar Grove Road east of Darr Road in Sherman Township.