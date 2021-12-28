Aggravated assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Albion man for aggravated assault and batter and resisting and opposing an officer after responding to an incident at 2:46 a.m., Friday, in the 400 block of South Washington Avenue. Officers state the victim, a 34-year-old Ludington woman, was treated at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for a laceration to the top of her head and a bite to the thumb. The man was treated at the hospital for a cut to his ear. He was lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 2:13 p.m., Monday, on Morton Road near Nurnberg Road in Grant Township. Three people were injured when the 1992 Mazda MX-3 driven by a 27-year-old Manistee man went off the road and struck a tree. The driver was taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital via Life EMS for serious but non-life threatening injuries. His passengers, a 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, also received serious but non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital via Life EMS.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Monday:
• At 10:30 a.m. for a one-vehicle crash on Lincoln Road south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 1:04 p.m. for a one-vehicle crash on Decker Road west of Stephens Road in Custer Township.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off at 5:51 p.m., Monday, at the Scottville Shell Station in the 100 block of East State Street in the City of Scottville. An unknown person left without paying for $44.98 in gas.
Driving without a license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 38-year-old Muskegon man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 2:45 a.m., Tuesday, on the U.S. 31 freeway near Stoney Lake Road in Shelby Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 5:20 p.m., on Stiles Road south of Countyline Road in Grant Township;
• At 6:19 p.m., on Fountain Road east of Stephens Road in Sherman Township.