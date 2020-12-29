Operating under the influence of intoxicants
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 22-year-old Hart man for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants after a traffic stop at 12:37 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Cambpell and Hawley roads in Logan Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old Ludington woman on three warrants after being called at 8:08 p.m. Sunday at the Rodeway Inn in the 5000 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The woman had warrants for her arrest on two alleged misdemeanor offenses and an alleged felony assault. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 26-year-old Ludington man on a warrant after a traffic stop at 11:20 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 10 near Benson Road in Branch Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Possession of methamphetamine, weapons
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 21-year-old Hesperia man on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a weapon following a traffic stop at 12:09 a.m. Monday on Arthur Road near Oceana Drive in Golden Township.
Leaving scene of an accident
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of an individual who’s vehicle went off the road on Linden Street near Tamarack Drive in Hamlin Township and struck a power pole. Deputies were called to the scene at 8:01 p.m. Thursday, and they state they were able to locate a potential suspect vehicle to parts and debris that was left at the scene of the incident.
Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to several crashes without injury in Mason County over the past several days:
• At 4:05 p.m. Thursday, for a vehicle which struck a tree which had fallen in the roadway on Johnson Road near Gordon Road;
• At 12:52 a.m. Friday, for a single-car accident at the intersection of Darr and Johnson roads in Custer Township;
• At 12:05 p.m. Friday, for a two-vehicle crash where a vehicle struck a plow truck at the intersection of Main and First streets in the City of Scottville;
• At 2:25 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Democrat Street in the Village of Free Soil.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to several crashes without injury over the past several days:
• At 1:03 p.m. Thursday, for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 1:52 p.m. Thursday, for a two-vehicle crash on Jagger Road east of Lincoln Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 3:11 a.m. Friday, for a slide-off accident at the intersection of Chauvez and Schwass roads in Riverton Township;
• At 5 p.m. Friday, for a two-vehicle hit and run crash in the 3800 block of Pineview Street in Amber Township;
• At 1:38 a.m. Saturday, for a one-vehicle crash on Brye Road south of Kinney Road in Riverton Township;
• At 5:18 p.m. Sunday, for a one-vehicle crash on Free Soil Road east of Taylor Road in Meade Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five car-deer crashes without an injury over past several days:
• At 5:45 a.m. Friday, on Stiles Road south of Victory Drive in Victory Township;
• At 9:07 p.m. Saturday, on Fisher Road east of Jebavy Drive in Hamlin Township;
• At 10:22 p.m. Saturday, on Custer Road north of Freeman Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 9:32 a.m. Sunday, on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 6:18 p.m. Sunday, on Jebavy Drive north Fisher Road in Hamlin Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to three car-deer crashes over the past several days:
• At 6:07 p.m. Sunday, near the intersection of U.S. 31 and Free Soil Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 6:20 p.m. Sunday, at the intersection of Iris Road and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 10 p.m. Sunday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and the Stiles Road in Amber Township.