Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 67-year-old man on a warrant at 12:16 p.m., Tuesday, on Sherman Street near Tinkham Avenue. The warrant alleges failing to appear in 85th District Court in Manistee for a show cause hearing. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ludington woman and a 25-year-old Ludington man with each having a warrant at 1:16 a.m., Tuesday, in the 800 block of Emily Street. The woman’s warrant alleged possession of a dangerous drugs. As she was being apprehended, she allegedly resisted and opposed an officer when she fought them. During the search for the woman, deputies encountered the man. The man’s warrant alleged failing to appear in court on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon. Both the man and the woman were lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to report of a stolen 2011 Dodge Charger at 8:54 a.m., Tuesday, in the 7800 block of Chickasaw Lane in Branch Township. The vehicle was located later in the day on Townline Road near U.S. 31 in Grant Township unoccupied.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three vehicle crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 1:12 p.m., for a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Jebavy Drive near U. S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 5:12 p.m., for a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 10:32 p.m., for a one-vehicle crash on Dennis Road south of Hansen Road in Amber Township.