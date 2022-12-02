Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old Ludington man for assault after responding to an incident at 8:57 a.m., Thursday, at Silver Creek Home in the 5900 block of West Sixth Street. The man allegedly assaulted a female employee of the senior housing facility. The victim was not injured. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Manistee man on five warrants at 12:37 a.m., Thursday, on Hansen Road near U.S. 31 in Custer Township. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and learned of the misdemeanor warrants from Manistee County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a theft of a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle it received at 12:46 a.m., Thursday, in the 100 block of South Jebavy Drive. The unit was cut from the vehicle.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 8:23 a.m., Thursday, on Conrad Road west of Amber Road in Amber Township.