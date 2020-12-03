Vehicle crash

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.

Gas drive-off

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a gas drive-off at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday after an individual reportedly left the Airport EZ Mart in the 5400 block of W. U.S. 10 without paying $10.06 in gas.

Car-deer

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:

• At 6:07 p.m. on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township;

• At 6:42 p.m. on Pere Marquette Highway north of Kistler Road in Summit Township.

