Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a gas drive-off at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday after an individual reportedly left the Airport EZ Mart in the 5400 block of W. U.S. 10 without paying $10.06 in gas.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 6:07 p.m. on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 6:42 p.m. on Pere Marquette Highway north of Kistler Road in Summit Township.