Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 22-year-old Custer man after responding to a report of an assault at 7:31 p.m., Wednesday, on South Monroe Street in the Village of Custer. The victim indicated that she knew her alleged assailant, and the victim received an injury to the elbow. The victim declined medical attention.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 49-year-old Muskegon woman on a warrant Tuesday on U.S. 31 near the Pere Marquette Highway exit in Pere Marquette Township. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court for driving without insurance. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 42-year-old Holton woman on two warrants at 7:29 p.m., Tuesday, on Skeels Road near 184th Avenue in Greenwood Township. The warrants allege failing to appear in court. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas-drive off at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, at the Airport Shell Station in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. A person left without paying for $63.61 in gasoline.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 11:17 a.m., Wednesday, on Pere Marquette Highway south of Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 6:01 p.m., on U.S. 10 west of the U.S. 31 bypass in Amber Township;
• At 6:10 p.m., on Lakeshore Drive north of Abrahamson Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 6:45 p.m., on Masten Road north of Anthony Road in Logan Township;
• At 6:50 p.m., on U.S. 10 west of the U.S. 31 bypass in Amber Township;
• At 7:45 p.m., on Forest Trail Road northeast of Morton Road in Grant Township.