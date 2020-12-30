Possession of methamphetamine
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 21-year-old Hesperia man for possession of methamphetamine and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 12:09 a.m. Monday on Arthur Road south of Oceana Drive in Oceana County’s Grant Township.
Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 26-year-old Maspeth, New York, woman for an alleged assault after responding to an incident at 4:48 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Deer Run Road in Grant Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving without insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 24-year-old Shelby woman for driving without insurance on her vehicle following a traffic stop at 8:24 p.m. Monday on Oceana Drive near M-20 in Shelby Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Monday:
• At 10:22 a.m., on Sugar Grove Road east of Tuttle Road in Sherman Township;
• At 1:45 p.m., on the U.S. 31 off-ramp and U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 3:55 a.m., on Millerton Road east of Reek Road in Sherman Township;
• At 8:30 a.m., on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township.