Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash with an injury at 8:19 p.m., Tuesday, on U.S. 10 near Reek Road in Custer Township. A 57-year-old Grand Rapids man received non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. Deputies state the man lost control of the vehicle he was driving and it rolled over several times.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 11:45 a.m., Tuesday, on U.S. 10 east of Meyers Road in Amber Township.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old Scottville man on a warrant at 7:57 p.m., Tuesday, in the 300 block of East State Street. The warrant alleges assault. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.