Assault, larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is requesting a warrant for the arrest of a subject after an alleged assault and larceny of a cell phone that was reported at 6:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of South Pere Marquette Highway in Summit Township. The suspect was not at the scene when deputies arrived. The victim of the assault suffered minor facial injuries. The victim and suspect are known to one another, deputies say.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday on Fountain Road west of Stiles Road in Victory Township.