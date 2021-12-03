Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 41-year-old Scottville woman at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, following a traffic stop at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Longfellow Street on a warrant that alleged failing to appear in 79th District Court. The original charge was a traffic offense. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving without valid license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 22-year-old Walhalla man for driving without a valid license following a traffic stop at 4:25 p.m., Thursday, on Ludington Avenue near Washington Avenue.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 9:04 a.m., on U.S. 31 freeway south of Chavez Road in Pere Marquette Highway;
• At 1:06 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 east of Wildwood Crossing in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, on Angling Road east of Beaune Road in Hamlin Township.
Parking reminder
The Ludington Police Department reminds motorists that there is no parking on city streets between the hours of 3-7 a.m. now through the end of April. Officials request this in order to help city employees in their snow removal efforts.