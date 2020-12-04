Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 30-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant for failing to appear in court at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday at the Family Dollar Store on Main Street in the Village of Walkerville. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Driving without a license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 19-year-old Ludington man for driving without an license/never applied following a traffic stop at 3:13 a.m. Wednesday on Stiles Road north of Sugar Grove Road.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas-drive off at 8:08 a.m. Wednesday at the Airport EZ Mart in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. A driver reportedly left without paying $19 in gas.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday on Fountain Road east of Stephens Road in Sherman Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 6:30 p.m. on Chavez Road near Lister Road in Riverton Township;
• At 9 p.m. on Riverbed Road near Washington Road in Logan Township;
• At 11:50 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Custer Road in Custer Township.