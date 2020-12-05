Parole violation
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Ludington man for violating the terms of his parole after being called to an incident at 1:20 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Foster Street. The warrant alleges he violated probation by not appearing for sex offender rehabilitation classes and driving with a suspended license. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 7:45 a.m., on Sugar Grove Road west of Tuttle Road in Sherman Township;
• At 7:46 a.m., on the U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 5:37 a.m., on Stiles Road south of Decker Road in Amber Township;
• At 7 p.m. on U.S. 10 west of Tuttle Road in Custer Township.