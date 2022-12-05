Operating while intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old Ludington woman for operating while impaired and illegal entry after responding to an incident at 2:07 a.m., Sunday, near the intersection of Marilyn Street and Jagger Road in Hamlin Township. The woman allegedly entered a residence, left the scene and was then apprehended by a deputy patrolling the area. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 22-year-old Houston, Texas, man on a charge of driving while intoxicated and driving without a license following a traffic stop at 12:29 a.m., Sunday, on Ludington Avenue near Staffon Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Disorderly person
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old Mason County man for disorderly person after responding to a single-vehicle crash at 2:55 a.m., Sunday, in the 100 block of South Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies state the man allegedly attempted to shove his way past them and also gave a false identification. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail. Warrant arrest
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 59-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 7:36 p.m., Friday, in the 100 block of North Rath Avenue. The warrant issued by 79th District Court was traffic-related. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 1:38 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Nelson Road and U.S. 10. The warrant issued by 79th District Court in Oceana County was traffic-related. She was transported to the Oceana-Mason county line and taken into custody by the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Manistee man on four warrants at 1:48 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Dennis Road and U.S. 10 in Amber Township. The warrants allege failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 22-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 1:56 p.m., Sunday, in the 700 block of North Lavinia Street. The warrant alleges failing to appear in 79th District Court. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving without license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 41-year-old Hart man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 8:30 a.m., Friday, on Delia Street near Pere Marquette Street in the City of Ludington.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 52-year-old Rothbury man for driving with a suspended license and not having insurance on his vehicle following a traffic stop at 5 p.m., Friday, on West Cleveland Street near Oceana Drive in Grant Township.
Driving unregistered vehicle
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 32-year-old Shelby man for driving an unregistered vehicle following a traffic stop at 4:30 p.m., Friday, on Oceana Drive near White Road in Grant Township.
Failing to transfer title
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 26-year-old White Cloud for failing to transfer a vehicle title within 15 days of purchasing a vehicle following a traffic stop at 3:15 p.m., Friday, on Oceana Drive near West Yale Road in Grant Township.
Driving without insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 54-year-old Scottville man for driving without insurance following a traffic stop at 10 a.m., Sunday, on U.S. 10 near Brye Road in Amber Township.
Damaged property
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a damaged mailbox at 4:55 p.m., Saturday, in the 1300 block of North Rath Road in Pere Marquette Township. The complainant stated that a pickup truck drove over the mailbox.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit-and-run crash at 3:33 p.m., Saturday, on Main Street south of State Street in the City of Scottville.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 5 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 east of Bean Street in Custer Township;
• At 6:10 p.m., Friday, on Pere Marquette Highway north of Olmstead Road in Summit Township;
• At 8:18 p.m., Friday, on Pere Marquette Highway north of Kistler Road in Summit Township;
• At 1:10 p.m., Saturday, on Fisher Road east of Peterson Road in Victory Township;
• At 12:25 p.m., Sunday, on Chauvez Road east of Custer Road in Eden Township.