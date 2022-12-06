Domestic assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 60-year-old Ludington man at 9:40 p.m., Monday, in the 300 block of East Foster Street after responding to a report of domestic assault and battery. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail. The victim, a 63-year-old Ludington woman, was not injured.
Warrant arrests
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 20-year-old Muskegon man on a warrant at 5:15 p.m., Monday, at the Oceana-Muskegon county line in Grant Township. The warrant charges the man with failing to appear in court for a misdemeanor traffic offense. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Ludington man at 12:21 p.m., Monday, at the Mason County Jail. The man turned himself in on a warrant charging him with failing to appear in court.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 5:24 p.m., Monday, on U.S. 10 east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following car-deer crashes on Monday:
• At 1:13 p.m. on U.S. 10 west of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 6:10 p.m. on U.S. 10 east of Tuttle Road in Custer Township; and
• At 11:40 p.m. on U.S. 31 south of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.