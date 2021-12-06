Operating while impaired
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 66-year-old Ludington man for operating while impaired following a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 5:57 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old Ludington man at 10:28 a.m., Saturday, on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court. The man went to the Mason County Jail to visit another inmate when he was arrested. He was lodged in the jail.
Breaking and entering, larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of breaking and entering and larceny at 12:37 p.m., Saturday, in the 3300 block of West Conrad Road in Amber Township. The complainant stated numerous tools were stolen from a barn within the last three weeks.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of breaking and entering and larceny at 1:40 p.m., Sunday, in the 100 block of Gay Street in the City of Scottville. The complainant stated four framing nailers were missing from an enclosed trailer.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 7:45 a.m., Sunday, for a two-vehicle crash on Main Street south of U.S. 31 in the City of Scottville;
• At 9:31 a.m., Sunday, for a one-vehicle crash on Decker Road west of Benson Road in Custer Township;
• At 1:15 p.m., Sunday, for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Fountain and Larson roads in Sheridan Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 5:45 p.m., Friday, at the intersectoin of the Custer and Decker roads;
• At 10:10 p.m., Saturday, on Chauvez Road west of Lister Road in Riverton Township;
• At 8:49 a.m., Sunday, on Scottville Road north of Chauvez Road in Custer Township.