Domestic violence arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Ludington man on a charge of domestic violence and interfering with a electronic communication device after being called to an incident at 6:53 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Lavinia Street. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Prowling
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 34-year-old homeless man on a charge of prowling after being called to investigate a complaint at 12:24 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Lavinia Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Credit card fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the complaint of a reported fraudulent use of a cred card reported at 4:03 p.m. Friday in the 8700 block of North U.S. 31 in Grant Township. Deputies state an undisclosed amount of funds were reportedly charged to the card without the cardholder’s permission.
Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a mailbox damaged at 9:41 a.m. Saturday in the 6700 block of West Dewey Road in Hamlin Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury on Saturday:
• At 6:30 a.m. on U.S. 10 east of Darr Road in Custer Township;
• At 1:15 p.m. on Custer Road north of Fountain Road in Sherman Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury over the weekend:
• At 7:37 a.m., Saturday, on Sherman Road north of Decker Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 7:30 a.m., Sunday, on Custer Road north of Johnson Road in Custer Township;
• At 8:30 a.m., Sunday, on Free Soil Road near Masten Road in Meade Township;
• At 9:45 a.m., Sunday, on the U.S. 31 freeway, south of the Pere Marquette Highway overpass in Pere Marquette Township.