Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 6:44 a.m., for a one-vehicle rollover crash on Fountain Road west of Custer Road in Sherman Township;
• At 7:30 a.m., for a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 south of LaSalle Road in Grant Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 5:03 p.m., on Washington Road south of Virnetta Drive in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 5:21 p.m., on Scottville Road south of Conrad Road in Custer Township.