Felonious assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Ludington woman on a charge of felonious assault after she allegedly attempted to run over a 29-year-old Custer man with a vehicle. Officers responded at 7:52 a.m. to the 500 block of North Lavinia Street. Neither person was injured in the incident. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash with injury at 10:30 a.m., Monday, on Amber Road south of Sugar Grove Road in Amber Township. A 17-year-old Scottville boy and an 18-year-old Fountain woman were injured. They were treated at the scene by Life EMS and released.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 12:30 p.m., Monday, on U.S. 31 north of Johnson Road in Custer Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 7:20 a.m., on Pere Marquette HIghway south of Lenz Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 5:47 p.m. on Jebavy Drive south of King Drive in Pere Marquette Township.