Operating under the influence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 25-year-old Brighton man for operating under the influence of liquor following a traffic stop at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Polk Road near the U.S. 31 on-ramp in Hart Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Operating with an open alcoholic beverage
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 22-year-old New Era man for driving with an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop at midnight Saturday on Oceana Drive near Tanawanda Trail in Grant Township.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 50-year-old Shelby woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 10:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Oceana Drive and Webster Road in Grant Township.