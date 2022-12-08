Possession of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant pending a lab analysis for the arrest for a Scottville man after a deputy responded to a report of a suspicious person at 9:01 p.m., Wednesday, near the intersection of South Main and Fifth streets in the City of Scottville.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Saginaw man on a warrant at 9:31 p.m., Wednesday, in the Comfort Inn parking lot in the 5300 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The warrant was for an allegation of driving with a suspended license in Shiawassee County. Deputies initially responded to a report of a disturbance in the parking lot.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two single-vehicle crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 6:40 a.m., on the U.S 31 freeway near the Ludington Rest Area in Summit Township;
• At 7:16 a.m., on U.S. 31 north of Hansen Road in Custer Township.