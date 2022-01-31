Possession of methamphetamine, operating while intoxicated
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 34-year-old Hart woman on charges of operating a motor vehicle while impaired and possession of methamphetamines following a traffic stop at 4:12 p.m., Saturday, near the intersection of 136th Avenue and Tyler Road in Elbridge Township. The woman was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 62-year-old Scottville man for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 6:05 p.m., Friday, in the 800 block of Amber Road. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old Ludington man on a warrant that alleged home invasion at 7:30 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of Emily and Filer streets in the City of Ludington. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 49-year-old Shelby man on a warrant after he was brought to the Mason County Jail by a bail bondsman at 7:46 p.m., Friday. The warrant alleged contempt of court and failing to appear in court with an original allegation of stalking.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 39-year-old New Era man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 2:50 p.m., Saturday, on Cleveland Street near 96th Avenue in Grant Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited 55-year-old Shelby man for driving with a suspended license at 5 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of 110th Avenue and M-20 in Elbridge Township.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded at 4:02 p.m., Friday, to a report of a 50-pound spool of braided copper wire that was stolen from a building in the 3600 block of West Dewey Road in Victory Township. The wire is valued at about $200.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 1:09 p.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 east of Meyers Road in Amber Township;
• At 6 p.m., Saturday, for a one-vehicle crash on Hansen Road east of Meyers Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 6:09 p.m., Saturday, near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Darr Road in Custer Township.