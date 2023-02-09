Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 26-year-old Branch man at 12:56 a.m., Thursday, on a warrant on U.S. 10 near Amber Road in Amber Township. The nature of the warrant was not in the report. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 60-year-old Ludington woman at 8:16 p.m., Wednesday, on a warrant in the 400 block of East Third Street. The warrant from 79th District Court alleged possession of methamphetamine. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off of $25.17 at 5:21 a.m., Wednesday, from the Airport Shell in the 5400 block of W. U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 5:41 a.m., on Fountain Road east of LaSalle Road in Victory Township;
• At 8:40 a.m., on Marrison Road east of Custer Road in Eden Township;
• At 7:44 p.m., on Custer Road north of Wilson Road in Custer Township;
• At 9:03 p.m., on Hansen Road west of Dennis Road in Amber Township.