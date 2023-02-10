Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 9:21 a.m., Thursday, in the 2300 block of East U.S. 10 in Custer Township. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court from a warrant from Ludington Police Department. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 23-year-old Ludington man on a warrant Thursday at the Dollar Store in the 9500 block of Sunset Avenue in Hesperia. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to 11 vehicle crashes Thursday without injury:
• At 2:17 p.m., for a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 freeway south of U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
• At 2:25 p.m., for a one-vehicle crash on Stiles Road near Decker Road in Victory Township where the vehicle left the road and hit a fire hydrant.
• At 2:50 p.m., for a one-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. 31 freeway south of the Pere Marquette Highway on-ramp in Pere Marquette Township.
• At 2:55 p.m., for a one-vehicle crash on Pere Marquette Highway south of Iris Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 3:07 p.m., for a one-vehicle crash on Decker Road and Rath Road intersection in Hamlin Township;
• At 3:49 p.m., for a slide-off crash on southbound on U.S. 31 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 3:52 p.m., for a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 freeway south of U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
• At 4:06 p.m., for a one-vehicle crash on Chauvez Road west of Brunson Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 4:30 p.m., for a one-vehicle crash on Gordon Road north of Hansen Road in Amber Township;
• At 4:50 p.m., for a one-vehicle crash on Bean Street north of Johnson Road in Amber Township;
• At 5:17 p.m., for a one-vehicle crash on Lakeshore Drive and Kansas Road in Hamlin Township.