Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 38-year-old Fountain man on two warrants following a traffic stop at 8:21 p.m. Tuesday on Benson Road north of U.S. 10. One warrant was out of Kent County on a child support charge, and another warrant for failing to appear for a traffic offense in Hart.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of stolen tires at 6:31 a.m. Tuesday at the Betten-Baker Ford dealership in the 3000 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. Personnel reported four tires were stolen from a vehicle that was parked in the lot. Deputies continue to investigate.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to a one-vehicle crash without injury at 3 p.m. Tuesday on Meyers Road north of Sixth Street in Amber Township.