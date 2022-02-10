Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash with non-life-threatening injuries at 7:53 p.m., Wednesday, on U.S. 31 north of Koenig Road in Free Soil Township. A 20-year-old Manistee woman was injured when the vehicle she was operating left the road, struck a tree and rolled over. She was transported via Life EMS to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 9:50 p.m., Wednesday, near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Gordon Road in Amber Township.
Assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 33-year-old Ludington man on a charge of domestic assault and batter after being called to a residence at 1:35 a.m., Thursday, in the 600 block of East Melendy Street. The victim, a 39-year-old Ludington woman, complained of back and arm pain but did not seek medical attention, according to the report. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 33-year-old Walkerville man on a charge of assault after being called to a residence at 9:27 a.m., Wednesday, on Michigan Avenue in the Village of Walkerville. No injuries were reported. The man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 6:05 a.m., on Sugar Grove Road east of Campbell Road in Sheridan Township;
• At 8:15 a.m., on Custer Road south of Hansen Road in Custer Township.