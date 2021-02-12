Domestic assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 18-year-old Ludington woman on a charge of domestic assault and battery after responding to an incidnet reported at 10:27 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North Delia Street. The victim, a 45-year-old Ludington woman, and the 18-year-old suspect both sustained minor injuries. The 18-year-old woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving while license suspended
The Ludington Police Department cited a 32-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop at 7:07 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Ludington Avenue and James Street.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny from a vehicle at an unspecified time Thursday in Custer Township. Unspecified items were removed from a parked car at a residence.
Malicious destruction of property
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a damaged mailbox at an unspecified time in a location less specific than Victory Township Wednesday.