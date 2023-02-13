FRAUD COMPLAINT
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fraud reported at 1:41 p.m. Sunday on Chilberg Road in Amber Township. The complainant reported an unknown amount of cash was withdrawn from their checking account.
WARRANT ARRESTS
The Michigan State Police Hart Post reported that a 30-year-old Branch man turned himself in on a probation violation notice at 10 a.m. Friday at the Mason County Probation Office, 408 Resseguie St. in Ludington. MSP stated the subject had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 30-year-old Ludington woman at 6:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Tinkham Avenue and Harrison Street. The warrant from 79th District Court alleged a traffic offense. There was a second warrant that alleged driving with a suspended license.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old Mount Pleasant woman on an Eaton County probation violation warrant at 1:54 p.m. Saturday at the office in the City of Ludington. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 12:25 a.m. Sunday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Meyers Road in Amber Township. The warrant from Lake County alleged fail to appear in court.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Battle Creek woman on a warrant at 6:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 31 and County Line Road in Grant Township. The warrant from Mason County alleged fail to appear in court.
The Ludington Police Department picked up a 32-year-old Scottville man on warrants at 11:24 p.m. Sunday from the Kent County Jail in Grand Rapids. The warrants — four in all — from 79th District Court allege domestic violence assault by strangulation, domestic violence second degree, prowling and driving without a license.
DWI
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 46-year-old Hesperia man for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and for driving with a suspended license at 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of Fillmore Road in Oceana County’s Leavitt Township.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 22-year-old Ludington woman for driving while intoxicated and for not having a license on her person while driving following a traffic stop at 12:57 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and Sixth Street.
DWLS
The Ludington Police Department cited a 58-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 7:22 p.m. Friday, at the intersection of Delia Street and Ludington Avenue.
GAS DRIVE-OFF
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off of $30.71 from the Ludington EZ Mart at 3:55 p.m. Saturday in the 5900 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
VEHICLE CRASH
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 6:21 a.m. Friday on Quarterline Road south of County Line Road in Grant Township.
CAR-DEER
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five car-deer crashes without injury during the weekend:
• at 7:20 a.m. Friday on Hansen Road east of LaSalle Road in Victory Township;
• at 4:35 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 31 north of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township;
• at 5:11 a.m. Saturday on Stiles Road south of Hansen Road in Amber Township;
• at 6:54 p.m. Saturday on Jagger Road west of Lincoln Road in Hamlin Township; and
• at 5:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 10 east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.