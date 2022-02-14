Operating while
intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 64-year-old Ludington man for operating while intoxicated following an incident at 9:57 p.m., Friday, in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies were alerted to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 10 east of Pere Marquette Highway. When deputies arrived, they reportedly found a man struck a road sign in front of McDonald’s. The man was located then transported and lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 42-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 7:40 p.m., Friday, in the 900 block of North Harrison Street. The warrant alleged assault and battery and unlawful entry. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Fountain man on a warrant at 8:36 p.m., Friday, in the 600 block of East Dowland Street. The warrant alleges three outstanding traffic-related incidents. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a theft of a debit card reported at 12:09 p.m., Saturday, at a residence in the 2300 block of North Custer Road in Custer Township. The victim stated a person stole the card and attempted to use it at West Shore Bank. The attempt was unsuccessful.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 5:49 p.m., Saturday, on Walhalla Road north Barothy Road in Branch Township.
Car-deer
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 12:30 a.m., Monday, on Johnson Road near Bean Road in Custer Township.