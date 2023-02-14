Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 42-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 8:59 p.m., Monday, in the 400 block of North Delia Street.
The warrant alleges failure to pay child support. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 42-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 8:59 p.m., Monday, in the 400 block of North Delia Street.
The warrant alleges failure to pay child support. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.