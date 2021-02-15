Possession of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old Ludington man on a charge of possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at 3:01 a.m. Sunday on Lawndale Street near Staffon Street in the City of Ludington. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving while impaired, warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Montague man for operating a motor vehicle while impaired second offense and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop at 7:09 p.m. Friday near the intersection of U.S. 10 and U.S. 31 in Amber Township. The man also had a warrant out of Muskegon County charging him with probation violation. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 19-year-old Ludington woman on two separate warrants following a traffic stop at 11:26 a.m. Sunday on Foster Street near Emily Street. Both warrants charge the woman with possession of drugs, one from 85th District Court in Cadillac and the other from 79th District Court in Lake County. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old Scottville man on a charge of assault after responding to an incident at 6:46 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of James Street in the City of Scottville. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vandalism
The Ludington Police Department referred a 14-year-old Ludington boy to the Mason County Juvenile Court after being called to an incident at 8:10 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of New William Street. Officers allege the teen was referred on a charge of malicious destruction of property.