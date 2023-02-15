Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 50-year-old Ludington woman on two warrants at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Staffon Street. The warrants from 79th District Court allege operating under the influence of intoxicants with a blood alcohol content and a second charge of operating under the influence of intoxicants. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while
intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 60-year-old Ludington man for operating while intoxicated and having open intoxicants in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Meyers Road in Amber Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Malicious destruction of property
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of malicious destruction of property reported at 4:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Amber Road in Amber Township. A vehicle was reportedly damaged.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injury at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township. A 57-year-old Mason County woman was transported via Life EMS to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 7:42 a.m. Tuesday on Hawley Road near Appleton Road in Riverton Township.