Operating under the influence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 38-year-old New Era woman for operating under the influence of liquor at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday, at the Rothbury Wesco in Oceana County. The woman arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of liquor third offense, a felony. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 44-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday, in the 600 block of East Fifth Street. The warrant from 79th District Court alleged retail fraud. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 4:16 p.m., Wednesday on Quarterline Road near White Road in Grant Township.