Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with non-life-threatening injuries at noon on Tuesday, at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Hansen Road in Custer Township. A 47-year-old Scottville woman was injured when the vehicle she was riding northbound on U.S. 31 collided with another vehicle that was eastbound on Hansen Road.
Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office forwarded its reports to the prosecutor’s office to seek possible charges in a reported fight between two men after responding to an incident at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Tuttle Road in Sherman Township.