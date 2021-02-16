Possession of heroin
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 27-year-old Free Soil woman on a charge of possession of heroin and entering a residence without permission after being called to an incident at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Wilson Road in Riverton Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 35-year-old Ludington man on a warrant of possession of drugs from 79th District Court following a traffic stop at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Second Street. The man was also cited by officers for driving on a suspended license second offense. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old Manistee woman on a charge of retail fraud after being called at 9:49 p.m. Monday to the Ludington Walmart in the 4800 block of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 8:26 p.m. Monday on Fisher Road near Stiles Road in Victory Township.