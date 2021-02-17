Possession of methamphetamine
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 34-year-old Ludington woman on a charge of possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at 7:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Ludington Avenue.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 34-year-old Mesick man for driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday on West Trail Road east of Quarterline Road in Grant Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Harrison Street in the City of Ludington.