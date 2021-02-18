'Huffing' chemical agent
The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 29-year-old Ludington man for "huffing" a chemical agent, retail fraud and a bond violation after responding to a medical assist at 5:52 p.m. Thursday at the Dollar General Store in the 5000 block of W. U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 44-year-old Ludington woman on a charge of domestic violence after responding to an incident at 11 a.m. in the 600 block of North Rowe Street. A 42-year-old Ludington man received minor injuries in the alleged incident. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 31-year-old Ludington woman on three warrants issued from 79th District Court in Lake County at 6:09 p.m. Thursday going to a residence in the 700 block of North Lavinia Street. The warrants allege trespassing, contempt of court and possession of dangerous drugs. She was taken to Mason County Jail, and from there, Michigan State Police transported the woman to Lake County to be lodged there.