Operating while impaired
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Branch man on a charge of impaired driving, first offense, at 1:12 a.m., Thursday, after responding to a single-vehicle crash without injury at the intersection of Sugar Grove and Larson roads in Sheridan Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 38-year-old Ludington man following a traffic stop at 10:46 p.m., Thursday at the intersection of Lincoln and Sixth streets. He was cited for driving with a suspended license second offense. The man had an warrant issued from Muskegon County authorities for his arrest, also, and the man was advised of the warrant and released.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 5:12 a.m., Thursday, on U.S. 10 west of Tuttel Road in Custer Township.