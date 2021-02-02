Assault and battery, domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 50-year-old Ludington man on charges of domestic assault and assault and battery after deputies responded to an incident at 7:09 p.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of West Linden Road in Hamlin Township. Deputies report that when they arrived, two women ages 40 and 20 were allegedly assaulted. The man reportedly was intoxicated and wanted to leave the home, but the women refused to give him keys to a vehicle. He allegedly assaulted the 40-year-old woman, and when the 20-year-old intervened, he allegedly assaulted the 20-year-old. The women refused medical treatment for their injuries, according to the deputies. The man was lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Possession of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men, a 27-year-old Hart man and a 25-year-old Fountain man, each for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at 9:02 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Benson Road in Branch Township.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 63-year-old Scottville man on a criminal bench warrant out of Wayne County following a traffic stop at 1:25 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 10 east of Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail awaiting transfer to Wayne County.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 46-year-old Muskegon man on a warrant for failing to appear for court in Mason County following a traffic stop at 4:09 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 10 east of Jackson Road in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 28-year-old Hesperia man on a charge of domestic violence after troopers were called to an incident at a residence at 12 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of South 140th Avenue in Ferry Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Breaking and entering
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a breaking and entering of a residence at 3:12 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Hoague Road in Grant Township. The homeowner indicated to deputies that the home was broken into while he was gone, and it was unknown if anything was stolen.
Driving with license suspended
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited four individuals for driving with a suspended license over the last few days:
• At 12:43 p.m. Saturday following a traffic stop of a 31-year-old Pentwater man at the intersection of U.S. 10 south of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 5:23 p.m. Saturday following a traffic stop of a 30-year-old Ludington man near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 7:45 p.m. Saturday following a traffic stop of a 45-year-old Ludington man at the intersection of Filburn and Darr roads in Custer Township, and the citation was for a second offense;
• At 7:45 p.m. Saturday following a traffic stop of a 26-year-old Ludington man at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Walhalla Road, and the citation was for a second offense.
Driving without license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited two individuals for driving without a valid license:
• At 10:40 p.m. Friday following a traffic stop of a 18-year-old Mears woman on Oceana Drive near Polk Road in Hart Township;
• At 1:42 p.m. Sunday following a traffic stop of a 21-year-old Ludington man on Pere Marquette Highway near Iris Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five minor crashes recently without injuries:
• At 1:35 p.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash on Pere Marquette Highway south of Wallace Drive in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 1 a.m., Sunday, for a one-vehicle crash on Fountain Road east of U.S. 31 in Sherman Township;
• At 6:35 a.m., Sunday, for a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 east of Main Street in the Village of Custer;
• At 9:13 a.m., Sunday, for a one-vehicle rollover crash on First Street east of Darr Road in Custer Township;
• At 1:05 p.m., Sunday, for a crash on the U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes recently where there not injuries reported:
• At 6:07 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 north of Johnson Road in Amber Township;
• At 7:30 a.m., Sunday, on Custer Road south of Conrad Road in Custer Township.