Driving under the influence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 55-year-old Ludington man for driving under the influence second offense following a traffic stop at 2:19 a.m., Saturday, at 1 Atkinson Drive in Ludington. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Ludington man for driving under the influence third offense following a traffic stop at 9:45 a.m., Saturday, on Loomis Street near Stearns Outer Drive. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 31-year-old Hart man on a warrant at 1:16 p.m., Monday, in the 90 block of Third Street in the City of Shelby. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 33-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 6:39 p.m., Friday, near the intersection of Madison and Water streets. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 7:11 p.m., Friday, in the 600 block of East Danaher Street. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court for a traffic violation. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 41-year-old Scottville man on a warrant at intersection of James and Filer streets. The warrant alleges malicious use of a telephone service. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 7:35 a.m.., Monday, on the U.S. 31 freeway south of the Conrad Road overpass in Amber Township.