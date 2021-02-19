Home invasion, assault and battery
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 34-year-old Ludington man after being called to an incident at 7:21 p.m. Thursday at Pineway Apartments, 1111 Pineway St. Officers state a 28-year-old Ludington woman was allegedly assaulted and received minor injuries from the man who she was in a prior relationship. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 33-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a suspended license after being stopped at 2:23 a.m. Friday on Sixth Street near Sherman Street in the City of Ludington.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of retail fraud received at 10:56 a.m. Thursday at Lowe’s in the 4400 block of East U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Vehicle crash, driving without insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 43-year-old Manistee man for driving without insurance after responding to a two-vehicle crash at 9:35 a.m. on White Birch Drive near Brookridge Road in Amber Township.