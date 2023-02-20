Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department picked up a 41-year-old Muskegon man after he was arrested in Manistee County. Officers of Ludington picked up the man at the Mason-Manistee county line from the Manistee Police Department after he was apprehended on a warrant from 79th District Court alleging driving with a suspended license.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 57-year-old Twin Lake man on two warrants at 12:24 a.m., Sunday, on U.S. 10 near the U.S. 31 bypass in Amber Township. The warrants from Muskegon County allege contempt of court and failing to appear in court for driving without a license. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while
intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old Scottville man for operating while impaired following a single-vehicle crash at 7:44 p.m. Sunday on Stiles Road near Sugar Grove Road in Victory Township. After being released from Corewell Health Ludington Hospital for minor injuries, he was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash with injuries at 3:32 p.m., Friday, on Lakeshore Drive near Decker Road in Hamlin Township. Two people received non-life threatening injuries from the crash, and they were transported to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 6:50 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Custer and Powers roads in Custer Township;
• At 6:59 p.m. Sunday on Stiles Road near Johnson Road in Amber Township.