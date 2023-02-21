Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old Baldwin man following a traffic stop at 1:26 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant on U.S. 10 near Gordon Road in Amber Township. The warrant alleges child neglect in Branch County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old Buckley man at 5 p.m. Monday on a warrant at in the 400 block of South Harrison Street. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 23-year-old Muskegon man at 1 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant near the intersection of U.S. 31 and Skeels Road. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 11:59 a.m., Monday, on U.S. 31 near Hansen Road in Grant Township.