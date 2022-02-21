Operating under
the influence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 46-year-old Scottville man for operating under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense, after responding to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 3:21 p.m., Sunday, on Stiles Road north of Dewey Road in Victory Township. The man was driving a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle when he pulled out in front of a northbound vehicle. The man suffered minor injuries in the crash as did a second person. He was treated and released at the scene by Life EMS and lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Fountain woman on a warrant at 2:59 a.m., Friday, at the intersection of Fountain and William streets in the Village Fountain. The warrant alleged an assault following a traffic stop. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 56-year-old Twin Lake man on two warrants at 10:54 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Dennis Road in Amber Township. One warrant alleges a probation violation and the other is failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Ludington man on a warrant following a traffic stop at 2:17 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Tinkham Avenue and Rowe Street. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court on a traffic-related offense. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Breaking and entering, vandalism
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of breaking and entering and vandalism received at 4:09 p.m., Friday, at the Free Soil Community Hall in the 8400 block of Democrat Street in the Village of Free Soil. Deputies stated that those responsible emptied the contents of fire extinguishers in the building.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 44-year-old Fountain man for driving with a suspended license sixth offense following a traffic stop at 1:52 a.m., Friday, at the intersection of Wealthy and William streets in the Village of Fountain.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 47-year-old Branch man for driving with a suspended license third offense following a traffic stop at 6:39 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Benson and Stolberg roads in Sheridan Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 34-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license first offense following a traffic stop at 11:11 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 11:58 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 east of Stiles Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 7:02 p.m., Friday, on Meisenheimer Road east of Pere Marquette Highway in Summit Township;
• At 4:25 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 east of Stiles Road in Amber Township;
• At 7:16 p.m., Saturday, on Jebavy Drive north of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 6:55 p.m., Sunday, on Quarterline Road north of Gurney Road in Grant Township;
• At 9:20 p.m., Sunday, on Masten Road north of Hawley Road in Logan Township.